Gujarat: SP-rank officer indicted for sexually harassing constable

The then 32-year-old woman constable had accused Jani, now 58, of sexual harassment and making indecent demands. (Representational) The then 32-year-old woman constable had accused Jani, now 58, of sexual harassment and making indecent demands. (Representational)

A preliminary inquiry into alleged sexual harassment of a tribal woman constable has indicted a superintendent of police-rank officer, and also suggested to initiate proceedings against him, sources in the Gujarat government said.

The accused officer has been identified as Bharat S Jani, who is currently the Commandant of Group 10 of State Reserve Police (SRP) at Valia-Roopnagar near Ankleshwar. The matter relates to 2013 when Jani was superintendent of Lajpore jail in Surat and the complainant police constable was a telephone operator there.

The then 32-year-old woman constable had accused Jani, now 58, of sexual harassment and making indecent demands. In support of her allegations, the constable had even submitted a CD of voice recordings of her purported conversations with Jani in which the latter was heard making the indecent demands. She alleged that Jani, on many occasions, had asked her to accompany him to isolated places.

Following the allegations against Jani, the state Home Department had directed the CID (Crime) to conduct and inquiry into the alleged episode and he was also transferred from Lajpore jail to SRP. The inquiry report, indicting Jani, was submitted to the Home Department sometime ago.

The sources said that the report has concluded that the allegations against Jani are well substantiated and evidence like voice recordings is enough to initiate proceedings against him. The state government is yet to take any step on the inquiry report.

When contacted, Jani said, “This inquiry was going on. I do not know if the inquiry report has been submitted. They will not intimate me even if it has been submitted since I am facing the allegations. But, my statement was recorded around six months ago by an officer of CID (Crime), Sujata Majmudar.”

Asked, if he has been served with any departmental chargesheet in this regard, Jani said, “No, so far I am not served with any chargesheet.” Apart from approaching various authorities in the state government, the complainant had also moved a petition before a court in Surat, seeking action against Jani. The petition, mental chargesheet in this regard, Jani said, “No, so far I am not served with any chargesheet.” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) M S Dagur could not be reached for comment, despite repeated attempts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App