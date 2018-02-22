Gujarat Socio-Economic Review: 54 % jump in man-days lost due to strikes, lockouts

In 2016, the maximum number of man-days lost was from industrial units operating in sectors like electrical, rubber-plastic and those producing non-metallic mineral products.(Representational image) In 2016, the maximum number of man-days lost was from industrial units operating in sectors like electrical, rubber-plastic and those producing non-metallic mineral products.(Representational image)

Industrial disputes are on a rise in Gujarat that has always been promoted as an ideal destination for corporate investments. The figures published in the latest edition of the Socio-Economic Review (2017-18) show a 54 per cent rise in the number of man-days lost due to strikes and lockouts during 2016.

“During 2016, incidents of 19 strikes and lockout have been reported which have affected 5,147 workers and a total of 52,977 man-days were lost,” stated the document published by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Government of Gujarat, that was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. In comparison, the number of man-days lost in 2015 was 34,487.

In 2016, the maximum number of man-days lost was from industrial units operating in sectors like electrical, rubber-plastic and those producing non-metallic mineral products.

In the first 10 months of 2017, 19 strikes and lockouts have already been reported. This has affected 5,286 workers and has resulted in 39,779 man-days lost, stated the Socio-Economic Review. The maximum disputes occurred in electrical industrial units.

When contacted for a comment on the rise in incidents of strikes and disputes, the office of Labour Commissioner M A Gandhi said that he was in Tripura for the Assembly elections there.

Additional Labour Commissioner (I/C) B N Vanjariya said that he would comment only after studying the figures presented in the review paper.

As per the registration data from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the number of working factories registered under Factories Act 1948 in Gujarat has increased from 30,743 at the end of 2015, to 31,040 in 2016. These units employ over 16.65 lakh people.

