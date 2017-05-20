Gujarat: Six Congress workers attempt suicide in Rajkot

Dinesh Vora, president of Dhoraji town unit of Congress and five other party workers—Aashish Jethva, Vikram Vaghasiya, Mohammedsha Fakir, Anwar Kureshi and Rafique Sandhi—assembled at Tran Darwaja square of Dhoraji town at around 11 am (Express photo) Dinesh Vora, president of Dhoraji town unit of Congress and five other party workers—Aashish Jethva, Vikram Vaghasiya, Mohammedsha Fakir, Anwar Kureshi and Rafique Sandhi—assembled at Tran Darwaja square of Dhoraji town at around 11 am (Express photo)

SIX CONGRESS workers attempted self-immolation alleging corruption in road projects in Dhoraji town of Rajkot district on Saturday. But they were prevented by police and were taken into preventive custody. Dinesh Vora, president of Dhoraji town unit of Congress and five other party workers—Aashish Jethva, Vikram Vaghasiya, Mohammedsha Fakir, Anwar Kureshi and Rafique Sandhi—assembled at Tran Darwaja square of Dhoraji town at around 11 am.

The six doused themselves with kerosene and tried to set themselves on fire. However, policemen deployed at the place as a precautionary measure prevented the Congress workers from committing suicide. The six were taken into preventive custody and were later produced in a local court. The court ordered their release at 5:30 pm.

Around 10 days ago, Vora had written to sub-divisional magistrate of Dhoraji alleging corruption in the ongoing road projects in Dhoraji town. He had demanded a probe by state vigilance commission in the projects and asked for stopping payments to contractors. He had threatened that if action was not taken on their demand within 10 days, he and other Congress workers would commit suicide at Tran Darwaja.

Sanjay Mavani, president BJP-ruled Dhoraji municipality conceded roads in the town were in poor shape but trashed allegation of corruption. “For the last three-and-a-half-year, work to lay underground drainage line is going on. While that work was in progress, we didn’t have permission to construct new roads or do recarpeting. Therefore, the roads dusty and have potholes. Now, the work of drainage project has been completed around 95 per cent and we had recently issued tenders for road projects worth Rs14 crore. These days, work of laying metal is going on. So, where is the question of poor quality work? We have all required documents to prove that no corruption has taken place,” Mavani told The Indian Express over phone.

The bid to commit suicide en mass comes two days after the town observed a bandh on Wednesday in protest of poor condition of internal roads. The bandh-call was given by lawyers association of the town and supported by local traders and shop-keepers.

“The state government initially told us that the roads will be constructed by Roads and Building department of the state government. Later on, we were told that municipality will have to take up these projects. Therefore, there was delay in awarding contract and starting work of roads,” added the municipality president.

