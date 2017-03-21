Gujarat: Shankersinh Vaghela hints at Congress-NCP poll tie-up; pulls out of CM face race

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Shankersinh Vaghela. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Shankersinh Vaghela.

Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday hinted at an alliance between Congress and NCP ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, and also announced to “withdraw” from the race of Congress’s chief ministerial candidate. Recently, he had met with NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel.

Addressing a gathering of ticket aspirants here, Vaghela said: “Sharad Pawar had come yesterday (Sunday) to my house. I am also in touch with Praful Patel. Despite problems between NCP and Congress in Mumbai, I asked Pawar point blank if he was keen on putting brakes to BJP regime in Gujarat. Sharad Pawar replied that brakes should be applied to the BJP regime in Gujarat and also spoke about being anti-PM and anti-BJP. Rest of the adjustment will be taken care of in Delhi… The question of who will become CM is secondary and only be addressed after election results. I am withdrawing from the race. I am committed to Congress winning the polls.”

Even as Gujarat BJP is eyeing at least 150 of 182 seats in the Assembly after party’s massive victory in the recently-held Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress Gujarat affairs in-charge Gurudas Kamat, attending the Monday’s meeting, said his party in “poll ready” and 50 per cent tickets will be given to youths.

Kamat said, “If any office bearer — district chief or observer — seeks money for ticket, please grab him by the collar and bring him to the PCC office. Not even whiff of money should mar the election process. Mistakes have happened in the past and we have paid for them, but once again people have put their trust in us and we see the wave rising from Gujarat…We need to bring forward women leaders with proven record and youth leaders.”

More than 30 senior Congress heavyweights such as Bharatsinh Solanki, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sonal Patel, Siddharth Patel, Tushar Chaudhary, Irshad Mirza, Arjun Modhwadia, and Naran Rathwa among others spoke to the party workers.

