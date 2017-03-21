Gujarat: Seven killed, two injured as jeep overturns in Valsad district

Seven persons were killed and two others seriously injured when their jeep overturned near a village in the district, police said today.

The victims, including members of a family and their relatives, had yesterday gone to Nani Korvad village to buy vegetables for a marriage function.

As they were returning to their native Tamchadi village, the headlights of their vehicle suddenly went off around midnight posing difficulty in driving the jeep.

The driver, while negotiating a sharp turn in the dark, lost control over the wheels as a result of which the jeep turned turtle near Tamchadi village, an official from Dharampur police station said.

Seven persons travelling in the jeep died on the spot while two others were seriously injured, he said.

The two injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital in Dharampur where they are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as – Naresh Gopji, Kiran Pandher, Sitaram Bhimji, Vinod Suresh, Jayanti Janiya, Hitesh Gopji and Arvind Suresh, the police officer said.

