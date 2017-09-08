Only in Express
Gujarat: Children among 20 injured as school bus collides with truck near Sarkhej, several critical

Written by PREETI DAS | Ahmedabad | Updated: September 8, 2017 11:16 am
bus accident, gujarat bus accident, school bus accident, school children injured, gujarat accident, indian express news, gujarat news The bus accident happened near Sarkhej in Gujarat. (Source: Google News)
Around 20 people, mostly children, have been injured severely as a school bus collided with a truck around 7.30 am on Friday near Sarkhej in Gujarat. The children belong to Divyapath School in Memnagar. The injured are being treated at Zydus Hospital and Civil Hospital in Sola. Authorities of Zydus Hospital said the children were brought in with severe head injuries and some of them are critical.

Confirming the accident, school authorities said they have sent teams to the hospitals and informed parents. The accident took place near Navapura village road, which is 7 km from Sarkhej.

“It is a big accident and we had to rush four ambulances. Those involved have been taken to nearby hospitals. The injuries are serious, ” said Jaswant Prajapati, professional Emergency Service Provider GVK EMRI’s Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat operations.

