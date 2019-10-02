Gujarat: Say no to Diwali gifts, Panchmahal District Collector tells officials

Newly appointed Panchmahal District Collector Amit Arora on Monday forbade officials from accepting gifts during the festive season, and warned them of consequences if they did.

“This is to inform all the employees and officials at the government offices in the district that during the festive period of Navratri and upcoming Diwali, no one should accept any gifts from any person. If we get information about any such activity, adequate actions will be taken as per the Gujarat Civil services (Discipline and Appeals) Rules of 1971,” a circular issued by the Collector read.

“Ideally, the officials here are not supposed to accept such gifts during any festivals. But sometimes, such activities do take place so this was just to give a reminder to the public and the officials that it is not acceptable to accept gifts from people,” Arora said.