Gujarat rural polls: Una village elects BJP man as sarpanch

BJP worker has been elected sarpanch of Mota Samadhiyala, a village in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district where seven Dalits were assaulted, allegedly by “gau rakshaks” for skinning a dead cow in July. The incident had sparked a state-wide Dalit agitation. While Dhanjibhai Korat (56) defeated incumbent sarpanch Praful Korat (42), who had pledged allegiance to Congress, his supporters won six of the eight wards of the panchayat. Even the lone ward reserved for Dalits (ward no. 6) went to Dhanjibhai’s supporter Ramesh Sarvaiya, who is a relative of Balu Sarvaiya — one of the victims of the gau rakshaks’ assault. Three members of the extended Sarvaiya family had fought it out for the lone reserved seat.

The results were declared in the early hours of Friday, days after Mota Samadhiyala and 77 other panchayats in Una taluka went to polls on December 27. Though panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, Dhanjibhai is a registered BJP worker. Mota Samadhiyala, which has a population of 1,680, had recorded a turnout of 71 per cent. While the village is dominated by the Patidars, people from the Ahir community also live there in large numbers. There are 27 Dalit families in the village and they have around 50 voters.

Balu Sarvaiya had publicly told Union minister Parshottam Rupala that he supported BJP for 20 years, yet he and his family members were subjected to atrocities. After his victory, Dhanjibhai told The Indian Express: “I made no big promises, but assured them (the villagers) that I will solve their small issues… I also assured them that I will not allow any corruption in the village. I have good relations with everyone in the village, and they have supported me.” He said his priorities would be to replace leaking pipelines for water distribution, and to construct concrete roads in some parts of the village.

A farmer, Dhanjibhai has received formal education till Class V. He had a construction business in Surat, but he and his wife returned to Mota Samadhiyala seven years ago. After returning, he became a BJP member.