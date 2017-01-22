Latest News
Gujarat RSS says it backs reservation policy

Members of the Thakore Sena on Saturday protested outside the RSS office against Vaidya’s remark.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:January 22, 2017 5:25 am

The Gujarat RSS on Saturday issued a statement that it supports the caste-based reservation. The statement comes in wake of rising controversy following reported remarks on reviewing reservation policy made by its national publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya in a function at Jaipur Literature Festival on Friday. The RSS in a statement said: “RSS supports reservation for backward class on the basis of castes that includes SC/ST and OBC.” It also said RSS is opposed to religion-based reservation.  Vaidya is currently in Ahmedabad to participate in a three-day meeting with RSS members involved in publications of its magazines and other journals. Members of the Thakore Sena on Saturday protested outside the RSS office against Vaidya’s remark.

 

