Gujarat: RSS headquarters set for a makeover

RSS officials said that the new building will be equipped with all modern facilities. Express RSS officials said that the new building will be equipped with all modern facilities. Express

The headquarters of Gujarat RSS at Maninagar in Ahmedabad is set for a makeover with the construction of a state-of-art five-storey building at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The RSS officials on Saturday held the stone-laying ceremony for the building which will be completed in two years. RSS officials said that the building will be equipped with all modern facilities which the five-decades-old iconic “Dr Hedgewar Bhavan” didn’t have. They said that this new office will have an auditorium with a capacity of over 500 chairs, wi-fi, modern kitchen, library, TV rooms, conference rooms and exhibition halls, among other facilities.

Watch What Else Is Making News

They said that the old building, spread in the area of 1500 sq mt, has been demolished and work for the new construction is set to begin. Hitendra Mojidra, Sah Prachar Pramukh of Gujarat RSS, said that the new building will be “two basement, ground plus five-storey. It will have ground water recharge well and solar panels on the terrace.”

Dr Jayanti Bhadesia, Sangh Chalak, Western region, and Gujarat RSS chief Mukesh Malkan, among others, performed the bhoomi poojan ceremony. A senior member of the sangh said, “This was the need of the hour since the old building was not able to serve the purpose. The activities of Sangh has grown phenomenally in the past five decades. It was difficult to hold any big event at the headquarters.”

He said that the money is being sourced from the Sangh’s own fund and a committee has also been set up to look after the expenses. “We believe the construction will cost us about Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore,” he said.