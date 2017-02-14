Gujarat: RSS body reaches out to Muslims in Surat

A day after it opened its state office in Ahmedabad, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the Muslim wing of RSS, on Monday held a public meeting in Surat, inviting people from the community to join the outfit. Addressing the public gathering, MRM national convener Mohammed Afzal said: “This year onwards, Muslim Rashtriya Manch will start accepting zakat from the Muslims across the country and the amount will be used for education of the children of the widows across the country.” Generally, zakat is given to the poor in the Muslim community during Ramzan. The meeting was held at a community hall in Sagrampura.