Gujarat RS polls: NCP keeps Congress guessing

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday said his party has not yet decided about extending support to any party in the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat. The Sharad Pawar-led party, which had a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the 2012 Assembly polls in the state, currently has two MLAs — Kandhal Jadeja and Jayant Patel.

The two NCP MLAs had reportedly pledged their support to Congress Ahmed Patel — political secretary to Sonia Gandhi — who is contesting the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. Jayant Patel was present when Ahmed Patel filed his nomination on July 26. Each vote has become crucial in the Rajya Sabha elections since the exit of Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela and resignation of six MLAs of the party, bringing down the party’s tally in the 182-member House from 57 to 51. Besides, a few Congress MLAs, said to be upset with the party, still have not announced support for Ahmed Patel.

“Though the NCP was part of the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, there is no such alliance at present. Though we are a small party with only two MLAs, we have suddenly become important and people are now searching for these two legislators,” Praful Patel said. He said the decision about supporting any party in the Rajya Sabha polls would be taken in consultation with Pawar. “Our two MLAs, along with other leaders of the party from Gujarat, would discuss this issue with Sharad Pawarji who would then take a call on supporting a particular party,” Praful Patel said.

When asked about the Congress shifting its 44 MLAs to Bengaluru to “protect” them from the BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Patel said the party itself was responsible for the current scenario. “Usually, Rajya Sabha MPs used to get elected unopposed. It is just because of the Congress that a contest is taking place this time. Fourteen Congress MLAs have either left the party or have made up their mind not to vote for the Congress candidate,” he said.

In the August 8 polls, the BJP has fielded party chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani on two seats, and Congress defector Balwantsinh Rajput on the third against Ahmed Patel. Ahmed Patel requires 45 votes to win.

