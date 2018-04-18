Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Presents Latest News
  • Gujarat: Rape accused ‘hangs self’ in jail

Gujarat: Rape accused ‘hangs self’ in jail

According to the police, Hamir L Desai, who was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Bopal, was found hanging inside the jail.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: April 18, 2018 5:27:48 am
Once effective, the amendment will benefit prisoners whose petitions are pending before the Bombay High Court. The Sabarmati jail authority has registered an FIR in connection with the death of the inmate. (Photo for representation)
Related News

A 28-year-old rape accused allegedly hanged himself inside Sabarmati Central Jail on Tuesday. According to the police, Hamir L Desai, who was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Bopal, was found hanging inside the jail. He had allegedly used his jail uniform to hang himself. The Sabarmati jail authority has registered an FIR in connection with the death of the inmate. Desai hailed from Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now