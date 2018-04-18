Gujarat: Rape accused ‘hangs self’ in jail

The Sabarmati jail authority has registered an FIR in connection with the death of the inmate. (Photo for representation) The Sabarmati jail authority has registered an FIR in connection with the death of the inmate. (Photo for representation)

A 28-year-old rape accused allegedly hanged himself inside Sabarmati Central Jail on Tuesday. According to the police, Hamir L Desai, who was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Bopal, was found hanging inside the jail. He had allegedly used his jail uniform to hang himself. The Sabarmati jail authority has registered an FIR in connection with the death of the inmate. Desai hailed from Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha district.

