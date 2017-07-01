Congress playing politics of racism: Ramdas Athawale

Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale. (Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale. (Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Accusing Congress of playing “politics of racism”, Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale said on Friday that Dalit votes would strengthen the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Interacting with the mediapersons in Vadodara, Athawale, who is also the Republican Party of India (RPI) chief, said Congress had no future under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. “Congress is doing politics of racism.”

He also suggested, “Shankershinh Vaghela should join BJP. He is basically from BJP. There is nothing left in Congress now.” Athawale was in Vadodara to inaugurate a primary school and facilities for differently-abled in Palaswada village of Dabhoi, built by a charitable trust.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking up against the violence on the name of cow protection.

