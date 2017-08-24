Ahmed Patel sank Gujarat Congress for his Rajya Sabha seat, says CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/ File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/ File Photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday claimed that Ahmed Patel sacrificed Gujarat unit of Congress just for securing a Rajya Sabha seat for himself and that the unit had now started sinking with its MLAs defecting to BJP.

“Ahmed Patel won recent controversial Rajya Sabha election by one vote only. Congress is drumming about it in the country. But friends, for one Rajya Sabha seat, they sank Gujarat Congress and its beginning is being marked from Jamnagar today. They had 57 MLAs (of their owns), two of NCP and one of JD(U). Thus, they had total 60 MLAs. For victory, he needed 45 votes but Patel barely managed 44 out of 60…. For one Rajya Sabha seat, Congress lost 14 MLAs and heavyweight leader like Shankersinh Vaghela,” Rupani said.

The CM was addressing a public meeting organised by expelled Congress MLA from Jamnagar (North), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja alias Hakubha at Oswal Centre in Jamnagar. Jadeja had cross-voted at the Rajya Sabha election early this month saying top leaders of Congress were not listening to him. At the public meeting on Wednesday, Jadeja formally joined BJP as CM wrapped a saffron scarf around his neck in the presence of Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja; Jamnagar MP Poonam Madam and other BJP leaders. With Jadeja, nine sitting Congress corporators of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation also defected to the BJP. Jadeja’s wife Prafulaba Jadeja was among the nine Congress corporators who joined the ruling BJP.

Rupani said that Congress had fought 22 elections in the country under Rahul Gandhi’s guidance. “But it lost all of them. In her love for his son, Sonia Gandhi has sunk Congress as a national party. In his love for Rajya Sabha seat, Ahmed Patel sank Gujarat Congress. Assessing the present environment and thinking of future, Congressmen believe their party is a sinking ship, that it is a party of heirs, of leaders and in which there is no place for workers,” said the CM.

Rupani said Jadeja and his supporters will strengthen BJP in Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts. “When the country is changing, Hakubha and innumerable Congress workers have quit Congress and joined the BJP in the interest of the country, district, and residents of city… They will enhance strength of the BJP in Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts,” he said.

The CM said the defections by MLAs had left the Congress bleeding. “Congress has been injured before election. Before entering the ring, it has sustained fractures. It is on stretcher. In Gujarat, Cogress will not have even courage to fight when election comes around. In such a situation, true Congressmen who are committed to society are joining the BJP,” said Rupani.

BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said that he was in touch with Jadeja for quite some time. “I want to make this revelation–me and Hakubha are neighbours in Gandhinagar and we were in touch of each other for quite some time. I have no qualms in acknowledging that he played a key role in securing support of 13 other Congress MLAs also for the BJP,” said Vaghani.

Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja said he too had his eyes on the Congress MLA from Jamnagar (North). “He would come with issues of people and meet ministers. I had a feeling that a good man (Dharmendrasinh) was in a wrong place. I invited him to join the BJP. But he said ‘No’ telling me he would take a decision at approapte time. Now that he has joined the BJP, workers of the BJP and BJP leaders will take care of his political future,” said the Minister.

On his part, Jadeja said that he was left with no option but to join the BJP as Congress leaders were not listening to him. He addressed Vaghani as his friend and thanked him and CM for coming to Jamnagar and remain present at his induction in the BJP. “Me and you were waiting for this day for last one year. I had told that I will make a decision at appropriate time. Now that time has come,” said the first time MLA while addressing thousands of his supporters.

Along with the public meeting, Dharmendrasinh had also organised a feast for his supporters at Oswal Centre. Vaghani said that 13 other Congress MLAs will join BJP at similar events in coming days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App