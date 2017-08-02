Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls: After Congress, BJP approaches Election Commission over withdrawal of NOTA

“It is submitted that use of NOTA in the upcoming poll has become an issue of debate among the political parties and therefore, a proper consensus should be made before the use of NOTA in election in Rajya Sabha,” said the BJP “It is submitted that use of NOTA in the upcoming poll has become an issue of debate among the political parties and therefore, a proper consensus should be made before the use of NOTA in election in Rajya Sabha,” said the BJP

The BJP on Wednesday approached the Election Commission seeking removal of the None Of The Above (NOTA) option in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, a day after the Congress made a similar demand. “It is submitted that use of NOTA in the upcoming poll has become an issue of debate among the political parties and therefore, a proper consensus should be made before the use of NOTA in election in Rajya Sabha,” the BJP said in a memorandum to the EC.

The saffron party said that since there was no secrecy for the voting in Rajya Sabha election, so, the purpose of NOTA is not much of use.

“Therefore, the BJP demands that direction for using NOTA option in the election for Rajya Sabha in the state of Gujarat be withdrawn with immediate effect,” the BJP said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the parties issue whip for these elections and NOTA option goes “against the nature of the whip”.

“NOTA is fine in case of direct elections but in case of Rajya Sabha elections, it should be withdrawn. This option should be eliminated as it creates confusion,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Congress had approached the EC against the use of NOTA option in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, claiming it was violative of the Constitution and electoral laws.

