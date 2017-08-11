Will challenge EC results of Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections: Vijay Rupani

“If the Congress was going to win, why did they appeal to the EC to invalidate the votes?” said Vijay Rupani. (File photo) “If the Congress was going to win, why did they appeal to the EC to invalidate the votes?” said Vijay Rupani. (File photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said that the BJP has decided to challenge the results of the Rajya Sabha elections.

Rupani said that the BJP has decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Election Commission, which declared the votes of two rebel Congress MLAs invalid that led to Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s election.

Rupani said, “We will go to the Supreme court and fight a legal battle. We are not in agreement with the decision of the Election Commission. The two votes that they have decided were invalid were not illegal votes. They were legal votes. If the Congress was going to win, why did they appeal to the EC to invalidate the votes?”

