Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections LIVE: Big test for Congress heavyweight Ahmed Patel today

For the first time in over two decades, there’s a contest for the Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat. This time, three Rajya Sabha seats are on offer. Since the BJP has 120 MLAs in the 182-member Assembly, it can easily win two of the three seats hands-down without a contest. The Congress, down from 57 legislators to 51 after six of its MLAs resigned from the party and the Assembly, is fighting to win the third seat. A candidate needs 45 votes to win.

Now, for the candidates. The BJP has nominated its party president Amit Shah and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, both of whom are expected to win without a contest. For the third seat, it has pitched former Congress leader and chief whip Balwantsinh Rajput. The Congress, on its part, is seeking to get Ahmed Patel, political secretary to Sonia Gandhi, elected for the fifth time from the state.

The contest is too close to call as there is a great amount of dissension within the Congress. With some of its MLAs cross-voting in the presidential elections last month, there is a fear within the party that it could be repeated again. Also, the factor of Shankarsinh Vaghela, who quit the party last month and has not indicated how he would vote, weighs in as well. There is also no clarity on how the two NCP MLAs and the lone JD(U) legislator would vote.

