Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections: Don’t forget what Congress has done for you, Digvijaya Singh reminds Vaghela

It seems senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s appeal to former party leader Shankersinh Vaghela to support Ahmed Patel in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections failed to cut ice with the latter.

Singh, in a series of tweets early on Tuesday, had told Vaghela, who quit from all party posts last month, that whatever issues he had with the party could be resolved within. However, in a setback to the party, Vaghela, a few hours later, told reporters that he did not vote for Patel.

“My fervent appeal to Bapu Shankar Singh ji Vaghela as an individual and his brother who hosted him in Khajuraho before he became CM. Don’t forget what Congress has done for you. You are a Rajput. Please ensure Ahmed Bhai’s victory. He has been our friend and supporter,” Singh had tweeted.

“Whatever your issues in Congress we shall resolve within. Don’t ditch and support your old Chela who is taking the whole Country for a ride,” he had added. Follow our live blog of the election here.

Vaghela told reporters, “Jab Congress jeetne waali hai hi nahi, vote bina matlab Congress ko dene ka matlab nahi tha. Humne Ahmed Patel ko vote nahi diya (When Congress was not going to win, what’s the use of voting for the party. I have not voted for Ahmed Patel).” Vaghela quit the Congress after claiming he was neglected by the party and the organisation.

From the BJP, the election is being contested party president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress defector Balwantsinh Rajput while the Congress has nominated Ahmed Patel, political secretary to party president Sonia Gandhi. Read: Why every vote counts in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls today. Click here.

