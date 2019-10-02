Gujarat: Rajkot MP writes to CM Vijay Rupani, demands survey of crop damage after rains

Rajkot BJP MP Mohan Kundariya has written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stating that a recent agriculture department survey to assess rain damage to Kharif crops should be conducted after it stops raining, as it would otherwise be “unjust to farmers”.

Advertising

“Collectors and other district authorities had been instructed by the government a few weeks ago to conduct a survey to assess the damage. However, such a survey would not present a realistic picture as it has continued to rain and crops can suffer more damage. Therefore, I have written to the CM to point out that any meaningful survey can be conducted only after it stops raining and agricultural fields become accessible,” Kundariya told The Indian Express on Tuesday

“…According to reports, findings the survey report are not appropriate and unjust to farmers because cops like groundnut, cotton, sesame seeds, jowar, pearl millet, vegetables etc have suffered high damages due to gusty winds and wilting following heavy rain over the past 15 days,” Kundariya wrote in his letter dated September 29.

Rajkot district received very heavy rains in the second week of August, which continued in September too. Rajkot and entire Saurashtra region have been experiencing heavy to very heavy rain continuously for the past one week too, leading to flooding in agricultural farms.

Advertising

Officers of Rajkot district panchayat said they were undertaking only a primary survey. “We got some media reports that farmers are complaining of (excess rainfall) and that they are facing crop loss issues. For that, I have instructed my district agriculture officer to have a survey at ground-level to know what issues are there,” Rajkot district development officer (DDO) Anil Ranavasiya said.

The DDO said his office had not received any letter from the MP as of Tuesday, and said the primary survey was a routine procedure. “It takes place every year. Whenever such a situation occurs, we conduct survey,” Ranavasiya added, saying the survey began only two days ago.

District agriculture officer of Rajkot Ramesh Tilala also said their survey was a primary one. “Then, there will be detailed survey also. While the fields are very wet, crops have not been washed away or inundated. However, crop loss is possible due to pest attacks and wilting due to sustained wet weather,” he said.

The heavy rain has hampered the harvest of pearl millet, sesame seed and pulses. Farmers say it can also adversely affect groundnut, which will be ready for harvest in a couple of weeks, as well as cotton.

Leader of opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani also wrote to the CM demanding a survey on war-footing. He said that farmers of the state have sown Kharif crops in 85.87 lakh hectare. “…farmers of the state have suffered losses worth more than Rs25,000 crore. Therefore, survey should be done immediately and farmers should be paid crop insurance,” Dhanani said.