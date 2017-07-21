Gujarat: Rain toll goes up to 61; Met Dept issues warning

Waterlogging across Ahmedabad city brought traffic to a halt on Thursday evening. Javed Raja Waterlogging across Ahmedabad city brought traffic to a halt on Thursday evening. Javed Raja

THE GUJARAT relief department on Thursday confirmed 61 rain-related deaths in the state, which has been witnessing heavy rains this monsoon. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Thursday found the body of a labourer who was swept away near Chotila town of Surendranagar district five days ago.

The labourer identified as Vinu Chauhan (24) had swayed in the floodwater on Saturday while his friend managed to escape to the shore. This incident has raised the death toll in the torrential rains to five in Surendranagar alone.

Director of the relief department A J Shah added, “Around 966 animals have died.”

Meanwhile, rain continued to lash several parts of the state on Thursday with Valsad, Banaskantha, Tapi, Mehsana, and Ahmedabad districts receiving most of the rainfall. Umargam taluka in Valsad received 114 mm (4 inch) rainfall, the highest in the state.

Ahmedabad recorded an average rainfall of 38.3 mm on Thursday. The highest rainfall was received in the city’s Central zone with 57.50 mm, followed by West zone with 55 mm and the North zone with 51.50 mm. Due to heavy rainfall, four gates of the Vasna barrage were opened to 3 feet.

Major roads of the city were flooded leading to traffic jam in the evening. Parimal underpass along with Usmanpura, Mithakali, Akhbarnagar, ITI and Shahibaug were closed till late evening. Several incidents of felling of trees and damaged vehicles were also reported. Slums along the Naroda road and areas in Kubernagar, Sardarnagar and Memco crossroads got flooded.

The Met department has issued warning of heavy rainfall in the state till July 24. Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot and Jamanagar districts of Saurashtra were pounded by rain over the week, leading to flood-like situation in many areas. Four persons have been confirmed dead in Jamangar district so far while one is still missing. In Rajkot as well one person was being washed away in Aji river.

