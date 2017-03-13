Gujarat: Quake measuring 4.4 on Richter scale hits Banaskantha

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale shook parts of Banaskantha district in North Gujarat today, though no damage was reported. The tremors were recorded at 3.52 pm. Epicentre of the quake was 32 km North West of Deesa in the district, said an official of Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Banaskantha Collector Jenu Devan told PTI that a team of district officials had been sent to the site of the epicentre.

“We have rushed officials to ascertain impact of the earthquake on the ground. The epicentre is in Sia village near Dhanera town. No damage to life or property has been reported yet,” Devan said.