Gujarat polls to be held in December, says CEC AK Joti

Achal Kumar Joti, however, did not specify the exact dates as to when the polls will be held in the state. (Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra/File) Achal Kumar Joti, however, did not specify the exact dates as to when the polls will be held in the state. (Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

The Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti on Tuesday said that state assembly elections will “without doubt” be held in December 2017. “There is no doubt the polls will be held in December,” Joti said while briefing mediapersons regarding the EC visit. He, however, did not specify the exact dates as to when the polls will be held in the state.

When asked if the polls will be held in two phases, Joti said, “We are yet to decide on that. We will inform you later.”

Joti who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, made this announcement after completing a formal review of the poll preparedness in the state. The CEC said he was “satisfied” with the preparations of the election machinery in Gujarat.

According to the election official, the current tenure of the state legislature ends on January 22, 2018.

