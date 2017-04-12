Gujarat Polls: Through booklets on ‘visionary’ Praful, NCP makes soft launch of CM candidate

Praful Patel on the cover of booklet Vision ane Vikaas. Praful Patel on the cover of booklet Vision ane Vikaas.

A Gujarati booklet on NCP Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel that seeks to present him as a Patidar from Nadiad was sent to local newspaper offices on Tuesday,days after the NCP sounded the poll bugle in Gujarat by forming an alliance with the Janata Dal(U). On Monday, a pictorial biography of the NCP leader was released by President Pranab Mukherjee and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Huge billboards on the leader, projecting him as a visionary, have appeared in parts of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The booklet in Gujarati, titled Vision ane Vikaas, traces Patel’s roots to Nadiad, central Gujarat, where his father Manohar Patel was born in a farmer’s family. The family later migrated to Gondia in Maharashtra from where Manohar Patel was elected as a Congress MLA four times.

“Manoharbhai was an extremely simple person. He lived a simple life when he had no money and even when he received abundant prosperity… His virtuous personality traits can naturally be noticed even in his children,” the booklet says.

Gujarat NCP leaders are vocal about their choice of CM candidate. Umreth MLA Jayant Patel, who is one of two NCP legislators, says, “The booklet is a platform to introduce Praful Patel as the CM candidate. He will be the face of our party in Gujarat 100 per cent.”

He added: “We have planned a massive campaign for him to establish a connect with the masses. Once the Parliament session is over, he will stay in Nadiad… We are projecting Praful Patel as the CM for Gujarat for three reasons — for farmers, for the youths struggling for employment despite the BJP government being in power for 20 years, and for the impoverished labour class.”

When asked about being in the run for the post of Chief Minister, Praful Patel said: “I am leading the party from the front. That’s all I can say at this moment.”

“At this moment, whether it is farmers’ issues, unemployment, law and order or even corruption — nothing has changed. In a state like Gujarat, which the outside world considers a very prosperous and progressive state, all these issues are very relevant. In fact, these are the key issues on which people are going to fight elections,” he said.

The booklet has a picture of the NCP leader at the Khodaldham during the Pran Prathistha Mahotsav in January this year, and at the Umiya Mata temple in Unjha, significant to Leuva and Kadva Patidars of Gujarat, respectively.

Speaking about the presence of a picture of him with PM Narendra Modi in the booklet, Patel said, “In public life, you have to cut across party lines and have relationships with people.”

