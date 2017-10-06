Gujarat Polls: Sushma Swaraj to interact with women on October 14

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo)

In view of the upcoming assembly polls in the state, senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj would interact with over one lakh women from different parts of Gujarat at ‘Mahila Townhall’ programme to be held in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Through this ‘Adikham Gujarat (Resolute Gujarat)’ townhall, Swaraj would have a direct dialogue with over one lakh women in 25 different locations and answer their questions, announced the state BJP unit in Gandhinagar on Friday.

Women can ask their questions using various social media platforms, such as Whats App, Twitter and Facebook, or by giving a missed call on 7878182182. They can also log on to http://www.adikhamgujarat.com to register their questions.

Last month, BJP national president Amit Shah had interacted with the youth through ‘Yuva Townhall’. More than one lakh youth from 312 different locations across the state saw the event live while some of them had asked questions through video conferencing facility.

