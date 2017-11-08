Gujarat polls: Para-gliders to appeal people to vote in Rajkot

Rajkot district electoral officer Vikrant Pandey during paragliding Rajkot district electoral officer Vikrant Pandey during paragliding

PARA-GLIDERS will glide over areas in eight Assembly constituencies falling in Gujarat’s Rajkot district and drop pamphlets, requesting people to come out and vote in the state Assembly elections to be held on December 9.

District electoral officer of Rajkot, Vikrant Pandey took part in demonstration of paragliding on Race Course ground in the city on Wednesday and announced that para-gliders will be part of Systemic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative of the Election Commission (EC) in the district.

In an official release, Pandey, who is also the district collector of Rajkot, said that paragliding can generate lot of excitement, especially in rural areas.

“Therefore, para-gliders will glide over areas where voters’ turnout has been low in past elections. The gliders will air-drop pamphlet appealing people to come out and vote in the Assembly election,” stated the release.

The pamphlets will also have details as to how to vote by using the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and as to how voter verifiable paper audit trail attached to EVMs will function. The release added that the campaign will go on for almost a month.

Rajkot district has eight Assembly constituencies and voting for them will be held in the first phase on December 9.

