Gujarat polls: In election year, govt recruits 18,000 cops

Ahead of the Assembly elections this year, Gujarat Chief Minster Vijay Rupani on Thursday personally handed over appointment letters to some of the 18,217 newly recruited police personnel. With these recruitments, the Chief Minister claimed, his government has already surpassed the target of providing 67,000 jobs this year alone.

“In the last eight years, only 50,000 people have been recruited in the police force. This include 26,000 personnel recruited in the last one-and-a half years,” said Rupani at the event attended by senior Gujarat police officials and the new recruits. The event was organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront here.

In the single-largest recruitment ever done by the Gujarat police, the 18,217 personnel will join different cadres of the force. As many as 4,527 of the new recruits are women. Recounting past experiences, the Chief Minister said youths looking for government jobs in Gujarat used to take help of middlemen and brokers, and also paid bribes, besides scouting for recommendations. He said the recruitment processes used to be plagued by court cases and public interest litigations. “I am sure that not even one of the 18,000 (new recruits) seated here can claim that he/she has paid money (bribe) to get the job. They have done it on their own merit,” said Rupani.

The CM said that he wanted a “transparent” and “honest” police force. He also said that his government has surpassed the target of providing 67,000 jobs this year. “We had set a timetable of providing 67,000 jobs. We have already provided 72,000 jobs (which includes the 18000-odd recruits appointed today),” said Rupani as he expressed happiness that 50 per cent of those given appointment letters on Thursday were graduates and post-graduates.

