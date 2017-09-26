Rahul rides bullock cart, shares cup of tea at worker’s home

Dwarka: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during his road show at Bhatiya village in Dwarka district of Gujarat on Monday. (Source: PTI) Dwarka: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during his road show at Bhatiya village in Dwarka district of Gujarat on Monday. (Source: PTI)

LAUNCHING FORMAL campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Congress vice-president somewhat copied BJP president Amit Shah by engaging in some symbolism and then seeking to portray himself as approachable by going among the crowd on the first day of his three-day tour to Saurashtra region in Gujarat on Monday.

He visited Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka soon after landing in nearby Mithapur and from there travelled in a bus specially brought from Delhi. GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki, former Rajasthan chief minister and AICC in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and other senior Gujarat Congress leasers like Arjun Modhwadia, Shaktisinh Gohil, Siddharth Patel, Kunvarji Bavaliya rode the bus with Rahul.

The first major juncture of his Navsarajan Yatra was at Bhatiya village. Even as Rahul arrived at around 1 pm, Congress workers were busy setting up hoardings welcoming him. Police had a tough time managing a sizable crowd there. The afternoon sun was burning and people took shelters in front foyers of shops. But after Special Protection Group directed them, local police herded people from shades and forced them to stand in streets under the sun.

Rahul addressed the gathering from the doors of the bus and tried to engage the crowd. But the only time he got good response was when he asked if farmers were getting good price for groundnut and if the youths got jobs.

After winding up his brief speech, Rahul got down from the bus and shook hands with those standing in front rows of the crowd.

At Mayur Shaikshanik Sankul, a school complex in nearby Nandana village, Rahul didn’t seat in chair arranged for him but instead chose to remain standing and addressed the students. At Hanjdapar village, he rode a bullock cart, sat on dholiya (a traditional charpoi) and then had tea with family of Pal Ambaliya, secretary of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. Ambaliya and his family were dressed in their traditional attire of farmers and they served tea to Rahul in tansali, a utensil made of bronze and used to serve meal on auspicious occasions in Gujarat.

Incidentally, Amit Shah, during his recent nationwide programme to connect with party workers had had meals at poor BJP workers’ homes.

While interacting with village sarpanches in Vadatara village of Khambhaliya, Rahul took a few steps back as a sarpanch became agitated while complaining about state government’s policies, which he claimed were crippling him from addressing issues of his village. But while sarpanches were making complaints to the Congress vice-president, power supply to the venue was disrupted all of a sudden and the public addressing system went dead. People laughed off the disruption by saying “Vikas gando thayo chhe (development has gone mad) and Rahul seemed bemused. Soon, a stereo speaker with amplifier was pulled out of Rahul’s bus and the Congress leader used it to address the gathering. He also posed counter questions to sarpanches as to why there was corruption.

At Milan Chowkadi in Khambhaliya town, a huge crowd greeted the Congress vice president and he also shook hands of many even as a party workers dressed in Congress colours of saffron, white and green and who had been with the convoy since the beginning of the Yatra and continuously waved the Tricolour. “Kem chho(how are you)? ” Rahul enquired effortlessly in Gujarati to the wild cheers of the partisan crowd.

Incidentally, while Khambhaliya Assembly constituency has a Congress MLA, Dwarka seat is with the BJP.

At Aaradhna Dham near Khambhaliya, the Congress vice-president shared a verandah encircling a Newman tree with local villagers. He seemed to have struck a cord with an elderly as the duo talked animatedly even as working president of GPCC, Paresh Dhanani introduced others to Rahul.

Police had a field day as they halted and diverted vehicular traffic on busy state highway 25 for smooth movement and hassle-free stopovers for Rahul’s convoy. Oil refineries of Reliance Industries Limited and Essar oil are located on this highway. Rahul passed by these two refinery complexes even as he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the day accusing him of favouring big business houses.

In Jamnagar city, he drove through the city in a form of road show, waving to people from the doors of the specially designed bus and also shaking hands of people from there at traffic junctions. Almost at all venues, he apologised to people for being late as he was running behind the schedule by about an hour.

