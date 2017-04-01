Gujarat polls 2017: Solanki, Vaghela meet Rahul, talk poll plan

State Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Shankersinh Vaghela on Friday met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and briefed him about the party’s strategy for the state elections due in November this year.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Solanki said: “We briefed Rahulji about our strategy. He has assured us full support of the party.”

Solanki said that the party observers had completed interviews with ticket seekers in each of the 182 constituencies. He added that the list would be submitted to a screening committee which, after going through it, would forward it to the state election committee to further study the background of the candidates and more importantly, their winnability. It would then be forwarded to AICC that will take a final decision on fielding candidates.

Party sources here said that the two leaders went to Delhi to get cleared the names in the election committee, campaign and publicity committees as there is pressure on the state party chief to accommodate people from different factions.

The state Congress leadership had earlier announced that they would release the list of the candidates six months before the elections.

A senior party leader said the interviews of the aspiring candidates, which was completed a day ago, was aimed at declaring the candidates’ name early so that they can start working in their respective constituencies well in advance.

