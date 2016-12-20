Gujarat: Police seize Rs 46 lakh in valid currencies, detain five

The seized money. (Express Photo for representational purpose) The seized money. (Express Photo for representational purpose)

Police have seized over Rs 46 lakh cash in valid currencies in two separate incidents in Morbi town and detained five persons Out of the seizure, Rs 29 lakh was in new Rs 2000 denomination and rest in Rs 100 and Rs 50 bills. In an operation conducted last night by the Special Operations Group (SOG) team, a man was held near Darbargadh area in Morbi carrying cash worth Rs 17 lakh in new currency notes, police said.

“An SOG team on night petrolling found one Bhavik Lodariya (20) carrying a bag in a suspicious manner. When searched, they recovered from his possession 853 pieces in denomination of Rs 2000, worth Rs 17,06,000,” said Morbi SOG police sub inspector J V Dhola.

Lodariya has been detained and investigation is on to trace the source of money and purpose for carrying it.

In another incident, Morbi town Local Crime Branch (LCB) team recovered Rs 29 lakh from a suspiciously moving car on Sunday night, of which Rs 12 lakh was in Rs 2000 tender.

“Four persons in the car, including driver, were detained from Morbi-Navlakhi road Sunday night after currency notes amounting to Rs 29 lakh was recovered from their possession,” said Morbi LCB in-charge police inspector Bharatsinh Parmar.

He said of Rs 29 lakh, Rs 12 lakh was in the form of Rs 2000 denomination.

They are identified as Rasik Patel, Manu Rabari, Wasim Fakir and Bhagvandar Dangar, he said, adding Income Tax department has been informed after the quarter failed to produce documents pertaining to money they were carrying.