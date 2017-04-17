Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi in Surat to inaugurate several key projects

PM Narendra Modi in Surat. (Twitter) PM Narendra Modi in Surat. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Surat city in Gujarat on Sunday for a two-day visit, is scheduled to inaugurate various projects in the city on Monday. PM Modi yesterday on Twitter said he will inaugurate Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre in the city early morning, before heading towards Ichhapur district for inaugurating a diamond polishing unit of Hari Krishna Export Private Limited. Modi, afterwards, is scheduled to visit Bajipura village in Tapi district for inaugurating a cattle feed plant and ice-cream plant of Sumul Dairy, and lay foundation stone for dairy products plant at Nava Pardi.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering in his home state, where he served as Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. Gujarat BJP yesterday claimed that over 4 lakh people are expected to attend the gathering, including 3 lakh women from tribal-dominated areas. A visit to Surat will be Modi’s second visit to the state this year. He visited Gandhinagar last month to address woman sarpanchs across the nation on International Women’s day.

Thank you Surat! Your affection & blessings will remain etched in my memory. pic.twitter.com/9pqRTuWbKh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2017

PM Modi reached Surat, following which he conducted a road show from the airport to the Circuit House, where he spent the night. Speaking about his visit to the city on Twitter before his arrival, PM Modi had said, “My gratitude to all those who are participating in the various programmes. Visiting the vibrant city of Surat is a matter of great joy.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd