Gujarat: PM Modi says Kandla has emerged as one of the finest ports in Asia

This is Modi's second visit to Kutch after becoming the Prime Minister.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2017 4:39 pm
narendra modi, pm modi, modi, modi-gujarat, modi-kutch, gujarat elections, kandla, kandla port trust, modi-gujarat,kutch, india news, modi-india, indian express Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme in Kandla for the launch of development projects. (Source: PMO India/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday landed in Kutch marking the start of his two-day Gujarat visit where he will join various programmes. He will inaugurate a pumping station on Kutch Branch Canal of Narmada project near Bhachau town in Kutch district and will also lay foundation stone of six projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore of Kandla Port Trust.

Below are the live updates:

4.26 pm: PM Modi says vital pillars of economic growth are infrastructure, efficiency and transparency.

4.23 pm: Good ports are essential for the progress of India. Kandla has emerged as one of the finest ports in Asia, said the Prime Minister.

4.18 pm: Kandla has people from all over India. I thank the people of Kandla for the memorable welcome, says PM Modi

  1. M
    Murderer Modi
    May 22, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    Definitely not your doing Feku
