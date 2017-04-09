Gujarat: Peaceful polling at 1,208 village panchayats

Elections were held without any untoward incident in 1,208 village panchayats, said the State Election Commission on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on April 11.

M V Joshi, SEC secretary, said the voter turnout was around 74 per cent at 4 pm. He expected the final figure to cross 80 per cent.

As many as 1,557 panchayats were to go to polls as these were going to complete the term before June 2017. But of those, in 349 panchayats, all candidates were declared elected uncontested. In panchayats that went uncontested, 102 sarpanch candidates and 6,776 candidates won uncontested for panchayat membership.

