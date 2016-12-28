Gujarat Panchayat polls: 12 candidates die, EC cancels polling

Election Commission of India. Election Commission of India.

The Gujarat State Election Commission (GSEC) Tuesday postponed the election on 12 seats following the deaths of one of the contesting candidates on those seats before polling in 12 gram panchayats of Tapi, Narmada, Gandhinagar, Patan, Rajkot, Botad, Amreli, Dahod, Kutch and Mahisagar districts. Eight of the deceased were contesting for ward election and four of them were contesting for the post of sarpanch. Following the postponement, the GSEC will declare election of those seats afresh later on.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In Narmada district, Mahesh Vasava who was contesting for the post of Sarpanch of Nani-Bedvan village panchayat of Dediapada taluka died in the morning before the polling began. The three other candidates for the post of Sarpanch whose deaths resulted in cancellation of election include Najmuddin Belim, Devrajbhai Solanki and Dhulabhai Khant of Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Mahisagar districts.

The eight deceased candidates fighting for ward election have been identified as Ranjitbhai Gamit (Tapi), Hasmitaben Vasava (Tapi), Chenajiji Thakor (Patan), Sheemalben Rathod (Botad), Premilaben Thummar (Amreli), Gobarbhai Zinzuwadia (Amreli), Lilaben Chandana (Dahod) and Balubha Jadeja (Kutch). ens