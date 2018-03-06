Gujarat: At least 30 killed, several injured after bus falls into ditch on Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway

Gujarat: The site of the bus accident. (Source: ANI) Gujarat: The site of the bus accident. (Source: ANI)

At least 30 people were killed and several others were injured when a truck carrying a marriage party fell off a bridge near Ranghola village of Bhavnagar district Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway early on Tuesday morning, said Ahmedabad Fire Department. Police said the marriage party was on their way from Anida village of Palitana taluka of Bhavnagar to Tatam village in Gadhda taluka of neighbouring Botad district. However, the truck in which the party was travelling fell off a bridge near Ranghola at around 7:30 pm.

Bhavnagar district collector Harshad Patel said the injured had been rushed to hospitals in nearby Timbi village and Bhavnagar city.

“Prima facie, the driver of the truck lost control due to drowsiness, leading to the accident,” Superintendent of Police of Bhavnagar district, PL Mal told The Indian Express.

Police said after the driver lost control, the truck fell into a rivulet, around 20-feet deep.

