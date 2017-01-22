Gujarat: Over 3 lakh see Khodaldham inauguration

Devotees swarm Khodaldham during the inauguration of temple complex. Chirag Chotaliya Devotees swarm Khodaldham during the inauguration of temple complex. Chirag Chotaliya

MORE THAN 3 lakh people from the Patidar community from across Gujarat, and even outside, assembled at Khodaldham, the temple complex developed by Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) at Kagvad village near Rajkot before daybreak on Saturday to witness inauguration of a new goddess at Khodiyar temple here. Addressing the gathering, leaders of the community called for unity among members of the Patidar —- or Patel —- community to secure their interests, and for the future generation.

Goddess Khodiyar is the patron deity of Khodaldham, and the Leuva Patel community, which dominates the politically crucial Saurashtra region.

Following worship of the deity by SKT president Naresh Patel, the ‘kalash’ atop the temple was unveiled and a religious flag hoisted. This marked the culmination of the five-day “pran pratishtha” ceremony, and the temple was thrown open to devotees. The first maha-aarti was held subsequently, with people joining in by flashing lights of their mobile phones.

After the inauguration of the temple, the SKT, a social organisation of Leuva Patels, felicitated 23 Patidars who had donated between Rs 1 crore and Rs 11 crore for the temple project.

Nirma Group chairman Karsan Patel, Zydus Cadila Group chairman Pankaj Patel, Suzlon Group chairman Tulsi Tanti, diamantaires (diamond traders) Savji Dholakia, Lavji Badshah, Vasant Gajera and real estate developer Gopal Vastarpara were among those felicitated.

Among others present were former Gujarat chief ministers Keshubhai Patel and Anandiben Patel, state BJP chef Jitu Vaghani, former state Congress chief Siddharth Patel, Union minister Mansukh Mandavia, former Union minister and NCP leader Praful Patel, former Union minister Vallabh Kathiria and and a host of MLAs.

Patidars from other states and Kurmi leaders from Chhattisgarh were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Keshubhai Patel said people from the community need to realise their potential. “Last evening, 9 lakh (people) had assembled for inauguration of (US President Donald) Trump. Of them, 10,000 were soldiers,” the former CM said. “But here, we have crossed the target of 20 lakh —- and that too at 6 am. People have come on their own. From this, you have to understand… (that) this community can do anything that they decide to do…. The temple construction is just the first step. You have the potential to fight corruption, unemployment, bad social practices, etc.”

Stating that Khodaldham temple will become a cultural symbol, Tanti exhorted the community to work for women’s empowerment. Pankaj Patel said it is very important for Patidars to have a different identity of a community in the society. “Let’s think, decide and work towards taking our country, state, community and family forward,” he said.

Nirma Group chairman Karsan Patel said Khodaldham will assume greater significance in future, and “Patidars will benefit the most from it”. He also announced interest-free loans to the community’s youths who secure admission in medical courses.

Stating that Patidars, a chiefly agrarian community, is lagging behind in economical prosperity, Pravin Togadia, international working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said: “The community is not happy; the farmer is not happy. When we (India) became independent, agriculture used to contribute towards 44 per cent of our national income. This share has shrunk to 14 per cent today. Farmers are forced to commit suicide. I became a doctor by paying a fee of only Rs 300, but now one can dream of becoming a doctor only if he has Rs 1 crore,” he said.

Hinting at the issue of the ongoing Patidar stir for reservation, Siddharth Patel said, “SKT has taken up the cause of the community’s uplift through this temple project, and I hope it will also help provide employment opportunities to the youth.”

Anandiben, who had attended two functions at Khodaldham as the Gujarat CM in 2014 and 2015, said, “The university proposed to be developed on Khodaldham complex will fight against the bad practices prevailing in the community. We need to bring about a renaissance…. We need patriotism. This will have to be done jointly by the government and the society.”

Mandavia said that the community had grabbed the opportunities and that the temple complex and proposed university were evidence of it.

Over 3 lakh people sing anthem, set world record

Khodaldham: The Shree Khodaldham Trust set a new Guinness World Record in the category of the highest number of people singing national anthem simultaneously at single venue, on Saturday. The SKT assembled more than 3 lakh people at Khodaldham, the temple complex it has developed at Kagvad village in Rajkot district, and thereby broke the record of 2.54 lakh people singing national anthem in Bangladesh. Representatives of the Guinness World Record were present to witness the attempt by the SKT and awarded the certificate afterward. ENS

Quota stir leaders give inauguration event a miss

Khodaldham: Patidar quota agitation leaders were conspicuous by their absence at the inauguration of goddess Khodiyar temple at Khodaldham in Kagvad on Saturday. Neither Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convener Hardik Patel nor Sardar Patel Group president Lalji Patel was not spotted on the dais or in the section of guests. As a matter of fact, Hardik had visited Khodaldham on Friday. The quota agitation has generated response from Saurashtra also, and any mass mobilisation of the community since July 2015 has had undertone of the stir. ENS