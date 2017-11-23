Gujarat: One held for rape, murder of 4-year-old

A day after a four-year-old girl’s body was found in Gadhada taluka of Botad district, police on Wednesday detained a 55-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of the child. “The girl was missing since November 20, and on the same day we had filed a case of kidnapping. We found her body on November 21, and based on the bleeding in her private parts and the injuries on her body, we have filed a case of rape and murder… The doctors who checked the body said that based on the injuries on her private parts it was an attempt to rape. We have taken a suspect into custody,” said Superintendent of Police (Botad) Sajansinh Parmar. According to the police, the suspect is known to the family of the girl.

“According to eyewitnesses, the child was last seen with the 55-year-old man in the village. Her parents, who are from the Koli community, work as labourers, and would leave the child with her grandparents when they used to go to work. According to the villagers, the girl would often play with the suspect,” Parmar added.

Police said that there was pressure from the Koli community to arrest the accused, and the family had refused to accept the body. The last rites were performed on Wednesday morning.

