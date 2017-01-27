Gujarat: Man held for planting charas at his girlfriend’s house

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Ahmedabad on Friday said that it has arrested a person for allegedly planting 580 gram charas, worth over Rs 3 lakh, in the house of his “girlfriend” who had refused to be in the relationship without marriage. Following the dispute the man planted the contraband at her house and he himself informed the NCB official while posing as an informer.

Officials said that Dinesh Prajapati, a resident of Jivraj Park, Vejalpur was arrested on January 25 for planting 580 gram charas at the house of the woman. Officials said that they had received a tip off on January 22 about the contraband in the house of the woman from the accused himself and after a search charas was found from a flower pot at her house in Ghatlodia.

However, after the interrogation the woman denied having any knowledge about it and mentioned that she had filed a rape case against her friend Dinesh Prajapati at Sola police station. Officials said that Dinesh and the woman were in a relationship. Dinesh had convinced the woman that he would marry her after divorcing his wife.

“The couple had several fights over the issue of marriage and recently she lodged an FIR against Dinesh for rape as he wanted to continue relationship with her without marriage. After the FIR he threatened the woman of dire consequences,” NCB officials said.

They said that Dinesh procured charas from various persons, who are yet to be identified, and planted at the woman’s house. At the same time, officials said, he informed the NCB officials in person that the woman is a “big time trafficker who has connections with Kashmiri drug traffickers. He kept calling us with more and more details about the woman which we found were all made up.”

Following woman’s statement, the NCB officials grilled Dinesh and also found out from his friend who testified that Dinesh was trying to procure contraband from him.

Hari Om Gandhi, zonal director, NCB, said that “On the basis of facts and circumstances Dinesh was arrested under various sections of NDPS act.”

