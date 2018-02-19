Gujarat municipality election results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP wins Vallabh Vidyanagar polls in Anand

The results for the civic elections, which took place on Saturday in Gujarat, will be announced on Monday. 74 municipalities went to polls on February 17.
The results will be declared for 75 Nagar Palikas (municipalities), two district panchayats, 17 talukas and 1400 village panchayats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won in 59 of these 74 municipalities that went to polls this year.
The BJP is currently leading in Dwarka municipality in Devbhumi Dwarka district.
The Congress is currently leading in Mahuda and Chaklasi Municipalities in Kheda district.
BJP retains power in Jasdan municipality in Rajkot district by winning 23 seats out of 28. The BJP win comes just two months after Congress had managed to retain Jasdan Assembly seat last December.
Jasdan municipality is part of Jasdan Assembly constituency, a traditional Congress bastion. In 2013 poll to Jasdan municipality, BJP had won 20 seats out of 27.
BJP wins Anand's Vallabh Vidyanagar Municipality polls with all 24 seats in six wards. Congress gets none.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a lead on 11 Nagar Palikas, Congress is leading on 10, reports ANI.