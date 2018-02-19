Gujarat municipality election results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP wins Vallabh Vidyanagar polls in Anand

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation building at the state capital. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation building at the state capital. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The results for the civic elections, which took place on Saturday in Gujarat, will be announced on Monday. 74 municipalities went to polls on February 17.

The results will be declared for 75 Nagar Palikas (municipalities), two district panchayats, 17 talukas and 1400 village panchayats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won in 59 of these 74 municipalities that went to polls this year.

