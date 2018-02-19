  • Associate Sponsor
Gujarat municipality election results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP wins Vallabh Vidyanagar polls in Anand

Gujarat municipal election result 2018 LIVE updates: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won in 59 of these 74 municipalities that went to polls this year. 

Gujarat municipality election result 2018 LIVE updates: BJP takes lead The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation building at the state capital. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The results for the civic elections, which took place on Saturday in Gujarat, will be announced on Monday. 74 municipalities went to polls on February 17.

The results will be declared for 75 Nagar Palikas (municipalities), two district panchayats, 17 talukas and 1400 village panchayats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won in 59 of these 74 municipalities that went to polls this year.

  1. 10:51AM
    19 Feb, 18
    BJP leading in Dwarka municipality in Devbhumi Dwarka district

    The BJP is currently leading in Dwarka municipality in Devbhumi Dwarka district. 

  2. 10:44AM
    19 Feb, 18
    Congress leading in Mahuda, Chaklasi municipalities

    The Congress is currently leading in Mahuda and Chaklasi Municipalities in Kheda district. 

  3. 10:43AM
    19 Feb, 18
    BJP retains power in Jasdan municipality of Rajkot district

    BJP retains power in Jasdan municipality in Rajkot district by winning 23 seats out of 28. The BJP win comes just two months after Congress had managed to retain Jasdan Assembly seat last December.

    Jasdan municipality is part of Jasdan Assembly constituency, a traditional Congress bastion. In 2013 poll to Jasdan municipality, BJP had won 20 seats out of 27.

  4. 10:43AM
    19 Feb, 18
    BJP wins Anand's Vallabh Vidyanagar Municipality polls

    BJP wins Anand's Vallabh Vidyanagar Municipality polls with all 24 seats in six wards. Congress gets none.

  5. 10:39AM
    19 Feb, 18
    BJP takes lead on 11 Nagar Palikas

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a lead on  11 Nagar Palikas, Congress is leading on 10, reports ANI.

