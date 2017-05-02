Gujarat BJP MP alleges ‘honey-trap’, police take woman into custody

K C Patel, the BJP MP from Valsad, Gujarat. (Source: Express photo) K C Patel, the BJP MP from Valsad, Gujarat. (Source: Express photo)

A day after Gujarat BJP MP Dr Khalpabhai Chhanabhai Patel claimed that he was “honey-trapped” by a Delhi-based lawyer, police on Tuesday took the woman into custody for questioning, news channel NDTV reported.

Patel on Monday claimed that he was “honey-trapped” by the woman. He said that the woman spiked his drink and made a video and took pictures of him in an objectionable position. Addressing the media in Vapi, the 67-year-old MP said: “I am innocent in this case. The allegations made by the woman are baseless. She wanted to defame me and had demanded Rs 5 crore from me. She had called me to her home and spiked tea or soft drinks; what happened later I don’t know. I have given my statements to Delhi Police. I have full faith in police investigations and one day people will know that I am innocent.”

Earlier, the woman filed a complaint at a Delhi court alleging that Patel invited her to his house to discuss a legal matter and raped her. “When I went to his residence, his maid was there. After dinner, his maid went outside the flat than [then] he raped me,” the complaint stated. She also alleged that police at New Delhi’s North Avenue police station refused to register an FIR despite her repeated visits.

