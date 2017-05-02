Gujarat BJP MP alleges ‘honey-trap’, police take woman into custody

A day after Gujarat BJP MP Dr Khalpabhai Chhanabhai Patel claimed that he was “honey-trapped” by a Delhi-based lawyer, police on Tuesday took the woman into custody for questioning, news channel NDTV reported.
Patel on Monday claimed that he was “honey-trapped” by the woman. He said that the woman spiked his drink and made a video and took pictures of him in an objectionable position. Addressing the media in Vapi, the 67-year-old MP said: “I am innocent in this case. The allegations made by the woman are baseless. She wanted to defame me and had demanded Rs 5 crore from me. She had called me to her home and spiked tea or soft drinks; what happened later I don’t know. I have given my statements to Delhi Police. I have full faith in police investigations and one day people will know that I am innocent.”
Earlier, the woman filed a complaint at a Delhi court alleging that Patel invited her to his house to discuss a legal matter and raped her. “When I went to his residence, his maid was there. After dinner, his maid went outside the flat than [then] he raped me,” the complaint stated. She also alleged that police at New Delhi’s North Avenue police station refused to register an FIR despite her repeated visits.
- May 2, 2017 at 11:11 amEven if it was a honey trap, MP should have remained vigilant. More so since he's a public person and represents his cons uency. It seems like he was lured by the charm of the lady and now must pay the price for his gullibility. He shouldn't be let up. Imagine how serious this could have been, had he been holding some important position in Govt. Lets not forget that this is a common practice being followed by spy agencies all across the world where they trap people holding important positions and then blackmail them to do what they want. In India, in the recent past, we have seen Chidambarams and Digvijays of the world talking exactly the same language as ISI, going to the extent of supporting "bharat tere tukde honge" rant from JNU. Did you get it why?Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 11:10 amLet his lies stand exposed in court of law as police will always take sides.Reply