Gujarat: Movement of horses barred after Glanders case in Junagadh

Barely two days after Gujarat was declared free from Glanders disease, the state government had to prohibit trade and movement of horses in Junagadh district earlier this month after one horse was found infected with the deadly disease. The latest incident of Glanders in a horse was reported from Junagadh on February 2 after the blood samples tested positive by National Research Centre for Equine in Hisar, Haryana. The infected horse was killed by performing euthanasia on February 3.

While the disease was first detected in Gujarat in 2016, so far 72 horses have been killed by performing euthanasia by the officials of Animal Husbandry department. As per the guidelines of the Union Government, animals infected by Glanders disease can be killed by performing euthanasia. And for each such death, the owners get compensation of Rs 25,000 per horse or Rs 16,000 per donkey or mule.

Glanders, a respiratory system-related disease of equines, falls within the category of zoonotic diseases which can transmit from animals to humans. In Gujarat, the disease among animals of equine family was first spotted from Zekda village, near Bavla of Ahmedabad district in January 2016, and by June 2016 it was found to be prevalent in nine of the 33 districts of the state. Following that, the Gujarat state was declared ‘Control Area’ for the transport, exhibition and sale of animals of equine family.

Director (Animal Husbandry) Anant Kachiapatel said, “The disease among equines of Gujarat has come from Uttar Pradesh. Some people from Uttar Pradesh who work in the business of brick kilns had come to Gujarat in 2016 and one of their horse was found infected with Glanders. And from there it has spread to other animals.”

“However, from July last year, there was no such animal found infected with the disease in our serological and physical surveys. The last case was reported from Bhavnagar district in June 2017. Since then, for three months, there was no case of Glanders from Gujarat. And therefore, we had moved a proposal to declare Gujarat ‘Free’ from the disease. The proposal was accepted in January last month and a notification in that regard was issued on January 30,” Kachiapatel added.

Within two days of that notification, the disease was detected in Junagadh. Kachiapatel said that the notification was issued as per the existing norms as since June no case was reported.

