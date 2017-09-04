Gujarat model of development has failed, Congress will win state polls: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Source: Twitter/ @OfficeOfRG) Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Source: Twitter/ @OfficeOfRG)

Less than a month after the Congress managed to wrest a Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat, its vice-president Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Monday. In his address, he said the Gujarat model of development has failed and underlined that the Congress would surely win the assembly elections in the state.

Criticising demonstisation and taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, Rahul said, “(Ex-RBI Governor) Raghuram Rajan had warned that demonetisation would not be of any benefit, on the contrary it would bring about huge losses but our PM is keen on speaking ”mann ki baat” but he doesn’t want to listen.” Rajan, in his book, has written that he had cautioned the government that the long-term benefits of demonetisation would be outweighed by the short-term economic costs and that there were potentially better alternatives to achieve the main goals.

The Congress vice-president assured that those who work for the Congress at the ground level and fight against the BJP and RSS would be given party tickets. He said the amount of Rs 60,000 crore that PM Modi gave to the Tata group for manufacturing Tata Nano was twice the amount of the loan of the farmers.

Speaking on GST, Rahul said the government was asked not to introduce several slabs and restrict it to 18 per cent.

Indicating that there are curbs on the media, Rahul said there are many who wanted to write against the government but are scared or they are beaten up as it is the rule of a ‘dictator’. He added the media is not run by farmers or small businessmen but by the friends of PM Modi.

