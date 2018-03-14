Gujarat: MLAs suspended, Congress walks out of Assembly

In the second session of the day, the Speaker revoked the suspension of all the Congress MLAs after Congress MLA Amit Chavda apologised for walking into the Well. In the second session of the day, the Speaker revoked the suspension of all the Congress MLAs after Congress MLA Amit Chavda apologised for walking into the Well.

Congress legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly on Tuesday after one of its MLAs, Virji Thummar, was suspended by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi when he intervened Agriculture Minister R C Faldu during the latter’s speech on budgetary demands of the agriculture department.

As Faldu was addressing the House, he tried to reply to one of the allegations levelled by Thummar. As Faldu uttered Thummar’s name, the latter rose from his seat and intervened Faldu. At this juncture, Speaker Trivedi asked Thummar to sit down and not interrupt the minister while he was giving his answer. Thummar, however, continued speaking from his seat. The Speaker, initially, warned him that he will have to suspend Thummar from the House for his indiscipline. Hearing this, the Lathi MLA, said that if the Speaker wanted to suspend him, he could do so.

Following this, the Speaker suspended Thummar from the House, resulting in an uproar in the Assembly, with many Congress MLAs rushing towards the Well of the House. The Congress MLAs then started raising anti-BJP slogans in the House. Eventually, the Speaker ordered to suspend all the 29 Congress MLAs, who had entered the Well, for the entire day. They were also taken out of the House by the marshals. The remaining Congress MLAs walked out of the House in solidarity with their suspended party members.

In the second session of the day, the Speaker revoked the suspension of all the Congress MLAs after Congress MLA Amit Chavda apologised for walking into the Well.

