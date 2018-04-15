Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani ‘detained’ at Jaipur airport

Gujrat MLA Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Gujrat MLA Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Sunday was stopped by the police at the Jaipur Airport and informed that his entry to Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has been restricted. Mevani was scheduled to give a talk about the Indian Constitution and Dr B R Ambedkar. Expressing shock at the incident, Mevani said he was not allowed to talk to anyone and is now being forced to fly back to Ahmedabad.

“Today, immediately after I landed at Jaipur airport, few cops made me sign a letter saying MLA Jignesh Mevani’s entry is restricted in entire Nagor district of Rajasthan. I was going there to talk about Indian Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” Mevani tweeted. “Now the DCP is saying u r not allowed to move around even in Jaipur and they are forcing me to fly back to Ahmedabad and also not allowing to hold even a press conference…this is shocking.”

Upon persistent questioning, Mevani was informed that the “order was passed from higher authorities”. He claimed the DCP of Jaipur said, “upar se bola hai‘. Mevani added, As per law, this is a case of legally confining me, if not kidnapping. Shame.”

If Bhagwat was going at Nagor district of Rajasthan to talk about Manusmriti, Raje would have allowed him. But since I was supposed to talk about the philosophy of baba Saheb Ambedkar they are restricting my movements. Vasundhara ji, hamara bhi vada raha chunav me maza ayenga.. — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) April 15, 2018

Slamming the Vasundhara Raje-led government, the first-time MLA said: “If Bhagwat was going at Nagor district of Rajasthan to talk about Manusmriti, Raje would have allowed him. But since I was supposed to talk about the philosophy of Babasaheb Ambedkar they are restricting my movements. Vasundhara ji, hamara bhi vada raha chunav me maza ayenga.. (Vasundhara ji, we promise the elections will be exciting and entertaining this time. “

