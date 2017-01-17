Gujarat: Meet on land rights of tribals today

Eklaya Sangathan will hold a ‘sammelan’ in connection with the land rights granted to tribals under Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 at Sardar Baug on Tuesday. Addressing mediapersons, Sangathan’s representatives Paulomee Mistry, Indu Kumar Jani and Hemant Shah said that the law was passed by the UPA government in 2006 and more than 10 years had passed but it had not been implemented by the state BJP government properly.

They said that while the state government, according to the latest information uploaded on its own website, admitted of having received individual claims of over 1.82 lakhs from tribals but approved only 74,000 claims which was merely 40.42 per cent of the total. But none of those who claims had been accepted, had been granted title deeds on the land.