Gujarat Media Club award for Express reporter Gopal Kateshiya

(Representative Image) (Representative Image)

The Gujarat Media Club (GMC) annual award for best reporting in English print journalism was received by Gopal Kateshiya, Rajkot-based senior correspondent of The Indian Express, at a function here Saturday. This and other awards were given to journalists by P K Mishra, executive director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), and R S Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

The award carries Rs 25,000 cash and memento. Other recipients were: Shailesh Nayak (best Gujarati Print Reporting), Bhaumik Vyas (best TV reporting), Suresh Mistry (best press photographer).

Veteran science journalist and editor of Safari magazine Nagendra Vijay was conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion whereas, noted literary figure Vishnu Pandya was felicitated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App