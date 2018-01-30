Gujarat: Man ends life after police questioning

A 25-year-old man on Monday allegedly committed suicide after the police released him following a four-hour detention.

Bhavesh Rathod was detained for his alleged role in a rioting incident in Limbayat area.

Razak Shaikh, who runs a liquor business in Morarji Vasant slum area in Udhna, beat up some youths at a wedding on Sunday and damaged around 20 vehicles over petty conflicts. However, Shaikh and his men had fled the spot by the time the police reached.

Rathod, an employee at the Shaikh’s liquor den, was then picked up under suspicion on Monday. He was kept at the police station for questioning.

Udhna police released him after four hours and warned him to not leave the house.

After reaching home, Rathod allegedly hanged himself with a rope. While his body was sent to a hospital for post mortem, the police recorded statements of his mother and neighbours.

Udhna police inspector Chetan Jadav said, “We are trying find out the reason behind him taking such a drastic step. At present it is difficult to say anything.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App