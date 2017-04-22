Gujarat: Makeover for railway station where PM Modi sold tea as boy

PM Modi, above. Vadnagar railway station is in Mehsana-Taranga Hill metre gauge section of Western Railways, which is being converted into broad gauge. PM Modi, above. Vadnagar railway station is in Mehsana-Taranga Hill metre gauge section of Western Railways, which is being converted into broad gauge.

Vadnagar railway station in north Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to sell tea at his father’s stall as a boy, is expected to get a makeover by this year. Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha Friday said about Rs 8 crore had already been allocated for the purpose.

Vadnagar railway station is in Mehsana-Taranga Hill metre gauge section of Western Railways, which is being converted into broad gauge.

“About Rs 8 crore has been allocated (for the task),” said Sinha who was visiting Sachana in Ahmedabad district to unveil a new Inland Container Depot (ICD), developed by Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva).

Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager Dinesh Kumar, who was accompanying the minister, told mediapersons, “Tourism ministry has allotted Rs 8 crore for the development of Vadnagar station. The work is being executed by state tourism department as part of a Rs 100 crore project to develop the Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan tourist circuit. The makeover of the station is expected to be completed by this year.”

Kumar added the track conversion work would also be completed till Vadnagar by this year.

Last year, the Modi government had approved Rs 414 crore for converting a 57.4 km section between Mehsana and Taranga Hill (a Jain pilgrimage destination) into broad gauge.

The development comes after a Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL) partner had offered a daylong tour package of Modi’s birthplace, Vadnagar, in 2015. Under “A Rise from Modi’s Village” package worth Rs 600, tourists could visit Modi’s ancestral house and primary school, the temple where he used to play drums besides the railway station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 4:50 am