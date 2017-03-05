Gujarat ‘lone-wolves’: ATS takes arrested Ramodia brothers to Bhavanagar

Brothers Naeem and Vaseem in ATS custody. (Express Photo) Brothers Naeem and Vaseem in ATS custody. (Express Photo)

THE ANTI-TERRORIST Squad of Gujarat took the two Ramodia brothers who were allegedly planning terrorist attacks in the state, to Bhavnagar on Sunday and sought to know the place where they had attempted to set a car on fire. A team of ATS, led by DySP Ramesh Faldu took Vaseem Ramodia (30) and his younger brother Naeem Ramodia (27) to Bhavnagar on Sunday morning. The duo were kept at the office of Special Operation Group of Bhavnagar in the city. Later on, the ATS took the duo to Mahuva Line, Crescent and Shishoovihar areas of Bhavanagar city.

“They had planned to set a car on fire in Mahuva Line. We took the accused on the spot and did a panchnama. They had planned to set a car on fire which had remained parked there for a long time,” Faldu, who is investigating

officer of the case told The Indian Express.

Vaseem and Naeem are sons of Arif Ramodia, a retired stenographer of Saurasthra Universtiy, Rajkot. The duo were arrested by ATS in the early hours of February 26. While Vaseem was arrested from his residence in Nehru

Nagar area on Raiya Road of Rajkot city, Naeem was picked up from his residence in Afrin Apartments in Bhagatalav area of Bhavagar city.

ATS had been keeping track of the two brothers for at least last one-and-a-half year before arresting them. ATS claims that the two brothers were in touch with a handler of the IS via social media and that they had tried to stage terrorist attacks in Rajkot, Bhavangar and Suredranagar districts in Saurashtra region. ATS claims that they had planned lone-wolf attack at goddess Chamunda temple in Chotila town of Surendranagar, set a car on fire in Bhavnagar and also tried to attack a shop in Rajkot city.

The duo will be in the custody of ATS till March 10.

