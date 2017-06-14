Gujarat local bodies bypoll: Both BJP, Congress claim victory

Both the BJP and the Congress claimed victory in the taluka and nagarpalika by-elections, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. Of the total 28 seats of taluka panchayats where the bypoll was held, the BJP won 17 — improving its tally from seven that it held earlier — while the Congress won 10 taluka panchayats and an Independent candidate emerged victorious in Sundariyana in Ranpur area of Ahmedabad district.

In the by-elections to nine seats of the eight nagarpalikas, the BJP won six — Mansa, Palitana, Botad, Jetpur-Navagadh, Dhrol and Babra — while the Congress won three — Dhoraji, Dhrol and Okha nagarpalikas. Palitana was won by the BJP uncontested.

Ahmedabad district BJP chief R C Patel said the party won because of the “effective work” of cadres under the vistarak programme at booth levels. He dismissed the Congress victory as one won by the party in its stronghold. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that his party wrested two nagarpalikas — Dhoraji in Rajkot district and Jamnagar — from the BJP

As for its poor performance in taluka panchayat bypoll, Doshi said, “We need to find out what contributed to our loss.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App